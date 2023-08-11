An ambulance at the scene of a large police response near the 200 block of Catherine Street in Lansing Township.

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — As WLNS previously reported, a large police response was gathered at a Lansing Township home near the 200 block of Catherine Street. Police have just confirmed there was a homicide Thursday night at this location.

The victim is a male non-resident. He was shot and killed at around 10:24 p.m.

Police tell us they were responding to the report of a break in, but when they arrived, the scene changed to a shooting.

WLNS is on the scene this morning. There is still a large police presence. (Photo by Rae Sherman)

On Thursday evening, there were at least five police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck responding to the homicide.

Multiple departments including Michigan State Police are on the scene. (Captured by Keith Saylor)

(Captured by Keith Saylor)

Roads were blocked off at the corner of West Ionia Street and Catherine Street, and the corner of West Michigan Avenue and Catherine Street.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. 6 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.