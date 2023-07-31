LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman was the victim of a homicide in Summit Township, and her son was involved in a shooting at the crime scene.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary R. Schuette reports that on Sunday at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a personal welfare check on 55-year-old Karen Tobin at the 3000 block of Robinson Road in Summit Township.

When deputies arrived, they found Tobin deceased, the victim of an apparent homicide.

There was no one else present when deputies arrived.

Karen Tobin’s son, 33-year-old David McClure, was the one who told the 911 caller that something happened to his mother. McClure was quickly determined to be a person of interest in the homicide.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., David McClure drove a vehicle to the residence at a high rate of speed. The vehicle rammed into two Jackson County Sheriff Patrol vehicles that were protecting the scene.

McClure then exited the vehicle with a weapon in his hand and charged at two deputies who were guarding the perimeter.

The two deputies fired their weapons, shooting McClure.

David McClure was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he is being treated.

Detectives are still investigating the homicide of Karen Tobin. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation into the shooting. The deputies involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave.