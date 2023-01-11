INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A corrections deputy was ‘brutally assaulted’ at the Ingham County Jail by an inmate while doing wellbeing checks, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack, but did suffer significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head.

The suspect has been in custody for over two years while waiting trial for homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a clear reminder of the dangers our deputies face daily,” said Ingham County Sheriff’ Scott Wriggelsworth. “We are grateful for prompt response of our staff to intervene the active assault and mitigate the outcome which likely would have been much worse. I would also like to thank Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane for personally visiting our deputy at the hospital.”

The deputy, who has been in the corrections unit for just under a year, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“It is unknown when she will be able to return to work,” Wriggelsworth said.

The assault is being investigated and the report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review, the sheriff’s office said.