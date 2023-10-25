LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What began with a report of a stabbing just after midnight, led to a chase that went through several neighborhoods and ended with the suspects crashing into a house in Jackson.

Homeowner Osvaldo Morales recounts waking up to his front porch in pieces.

“We hear a loud crash and then we see all of the flashing [lights]. The next thing we know the house started shaking,” Morales.

It was a rude awakening for Morales, when the truck being chased by police came to an abrupt halt in his living room.

Morales managed to capture video of police surrounding a Chevy Silverado that had crashed into his home on East Ganson Street. Inside the truck were two suspects from a homicide that happened just hours before.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, three miles away on the 300 block of Randolph Street.

“When I looked over on the porch, they were putting handcuffs on somebody. They got somebody on the floor, I did not see the person,” Morales said.

Polices say after arriving to the scene of the murder, they determined four people were present during the stabbing — a result of a fight.

Two of the four, a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, left the scene. They were later spotted in their truck by Michigan State Police troopers and Blackman-Leoni-Township police.

For 30 minutes the suspects led them on a chase, with a violent ending on Morales’ front porch. The suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Two trucks from the fire department, two ambulances. They told us to get out of the house, to be safe.”

As of law enforcement’s latest update, the woman is still in the hospital, and tonight the man is sitting inside the Jackson County Jail, accused of murder.

Jackson Police Chief Elmer Hitt says this was not a random act of violence, and there is no longer a threat to the public.