‘Hope for the Holidays’ provides free gifts for hundreds of Lansing area children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Pass It On Community Center is working to bring some hope this holiday season, by providing free Christmas gifts for Lansing-area families.

“We recognize that this year has been a difficult year for most families, specifically financially and with the holidays coming around we decided what can we do to spread hope?” said Ceci Bordayo, Founder of the Pass It On Community Center.

Bordayo said many people wanted to donate gifts to the center, so they decided to host an event at Maranatha Church to give parents an opportunity to ‘shop’ for gifts for their kids.

“It really touches my heart to know that so many people have the spirit to give and bring joy to the kids in the households that are struggling and can’t do it as easy as others,” Nicole Jones, a mother of four said.

On Saturday alone, the event provided gifts and stockings for 250 local children and gifts will continue to be handed out until they’re gone. In addition to gifts, Bordayo said there is also a need for food. The center plans to host another free gift shopping day next week and those who sign up for the event, will be asked to bring a canned good that will be passed on to others in need.

More information on when the next event will take place can be found here.