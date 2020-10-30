Hornets sting Lutheran North; advance to State Semifinal

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday night at Atwood Stadium, in Flint, the Williamston boys soccer team had to face Macomb Lutheran North in the Division 3 Regional Championship, which means the winner would ultimately punch its ticket to the state semifinals.

It was a defensive battle from start to finish. Neither team was able to get on the board in the first half, but in the second, the Hornets’ offense found a way. With eighteen minutes remaining in the match junior forward Andrew Palmer would score the lone goal to lift Williamston to the 1-0 victory. As you can imagine, Williamston’s head coach Steve Horn was filled with joy, and emotion, after the win.

“These boys have something special inside of them,” said Horn. “Playoff soccer isn’t always the prettiest, but it sometimes boils down to who wants it more and tonight we showed that we wanted it more.”

With the win, Williamston is headed to the state semifinal for the first time since 2015. They’ll travel to Howell to play Grosse Ile on Nov. 4