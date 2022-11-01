CLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A horse is alive thanks to the quick action and teamwork of several people in Manistee County.

In a Facebook post, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said an animal control officer was called to a home in Cleon Township, approximately 25 miles southwest of Traverse City, after someone had found a horse that had fallen into a well pit. The horse was right-side up, with just his front hooves and head standing above the lip of the pit.

A conservation officer, members of the Manistee County Road Commission and several nearby civilians also headed to the scene. The team was able to slide a rope around the horse’s midsection and use a piece of construction equipment to pull him out.

A veterinarian was also called to the scene to examine the horse once he was pulled out of the pit. The horse suffered some minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.