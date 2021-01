SAN JOSE, Calif. (Associated Press) – A hospital is getting fined $43,000 after it delayed reporting a recent COVID-19 outbreak resulting in the death of one employee.

Officials say… Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center failed to report 43 cases involving personnel who tested positive between December 27th and January 1st.

A total of 92 cases of the virus have been linked to this outbreak including 77 staff members and 15 patients.