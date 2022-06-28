The 37th Hot Air Jubilee is July 22-23 at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson.

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — A fleet of hot air balloons will take over the Jackson skies this summer.

The 37th Hot Air Jubilee is July 22-23 at Ella Sharp Park, 2800 4th St., Jackson, and has entertainment for everybody in the family. The festival boasts a wide range of attractions including children’s games, food vendors, handcrafted gift shops and live music.

Barring bad weather, there will also be helicopter rides, human hamster ball rides, balloon glows and a large group of balloons will lift off and take flight.

“It is an honor to lead the board of the Hot Air Jubilee and provide family-friendly entertainment to the Jackson community,” said Hot Air Jubilee chairman and pilot David Seekell.

The full schedule of events, including the lineup of live music can be found at hotairjubilee.com.