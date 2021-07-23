Hot Air Jubilee returns to Jackson with over 20 balloons set to fly this weekend

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) The Jackson area will be seeing lots of balloons in the sky today, as the city’s Hot Air Jubilee begins Friday evening at 7pm at Ella Sharp Park, and lasts until Sunday, July 25.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic but is officially making its return weather permitting, and officials say it plans to bring out the entire city for balloon views, live music and good food.

“We really want to have everyone come out, enjoy the balloons and have fun, that’s really what this event was created to due, and it always does,” said Jubilee Director, Angela Madden.

It began 38 years ago in 1983 when a group of Hot Air Balloon enthusiasts from the Jackson area wanted to have a family friendly event, which has now lead to its 36th Jubilee, having only canceled twice in the past.

Entry and parking are both free, and the event will offer food vendors, activities and helicopter rides for a fee. Normally it has carnival rides and a petting zoo but wasn’t able to schedule it this year due to the pandemic.

To find out exact launch times and updates on if weather permits for flying, you can head to their Facebook Page on the following link: Jackson Hot Air Jubilee