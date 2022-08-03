LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a lot to keep track of weather-wise on Wednesday, with dangerous heat and strong storms both in play.

The one aspect of the forecast that will affect nearly everyone will be the heat. Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the mid-90s by early afternoon. With dew points reaching as high as the low 70s, feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, could approach 100 degrees.

There are several rounds of showers and storms possible. The less concerning round is possible early Wednesday morning. It will likely come in the form of a weakening line. While some rumbles of thunder will be possible, severe weather is not expected and it should be losing its intensity as it moves across the state.

The round that has more potential to be strong will develop in the afternoon. With any storms that develop, damaging winds, a brief tornado, and some large hail will be possible.

Because of the potential that a few of the afternoon storms could be strong or severe, the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas near and north of Lansing in a slight chance of seeing severe thunderstorms. South of town, it’s a marginal (or isolated) chance.

