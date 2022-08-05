LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a hot day in Old Town and folks are preparing for a long evening of excellent jazz music.

Michigan JazzFest is back in full swing for 2022. It’s the 28th edition of a celebrated Lansing musical tradition, which brings a cavalcade of jazz skill, from homegrown talent to regional and national acts.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday with performances from Luther Allison and Pickle Mafia and is picking right back up at 5 p.m. Friday with prodigal jazz and blues pianist Tom Duffield.

Crew sets up the JazzFest stage on Turner Street in Old Town Lansing.

This year, there are three venues. The two main stages can’t be missed on Turner Street, the River Stage is behind Sir Pizza and the Afterglow Stage is indoors at UrbanBeat.

Musicians performing at JazzFest this year have also been tasked with a special request, debut at least one new song. Audiences tonight and tomorrow will be the first to hear new tunes from some of the region’s best jazz acts.

A full schedule, map, ticket information and a free livestream feed – if you can’t attend in-person – is available at micharts.org/jazzfest-about.