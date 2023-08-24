LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The hot weather has changed how the first week of classes will go at some Lansing area school districts, with cancelations and delays in the name of student safety.

It was the start of the school year for many this week, but extreme heat has created some obstacles for teachers and students, with school days being shortened and football games pushed back.

Mason High School is one place adjusting for kids to stay cool in school.

“Our top priority is everybody’s safety. The safety of our student-athletes and all those involved,” said Mason High School athletic director Connor Thomas.

“But also, the spectators. So, we’re really concerned about everybody involved and that when it does get hot, we want to make sure that it’s safe for everybody and that we don’t have any heat illness,” Thomas said.

Mason made the decision to delay its football game against Holt tonight, pushing it back to 7:30 p.m.

Sexton High School decided to delay as well, it’s now playing Everett at 6 p.m.

“We follow the MHSAA heat and humidity policy, and that gives us the combination of temperature and humidity for the heat index. When it reaches a certain degree on the heat index scale, we will adjust with extra water breaks,” Thomas said.

“We took some extra breaks in the middle of quarters, that way kids are hydrated more, and they can actually pop off their helmets.”

For Mason schools, a lot of areas in its buildings are air-conditioned.

However, not all area school districts have air conditioning.

On Thursday, Ionia Public Schools and East Jackson Community Schools held half-days as a precaution.

“Make sure you stay hydrated. It is hot out today. The one biggest thing is wearing light-colored clothing,” said Ryan Rompola, supervisor of athletic training at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center.

“Maybe a dry-fit shirt, not necessarily your wool sweater. And make sure you can get into some shade if you’re feeling dizzy or dehydrated,” Rompola said.



