Hotel, community group come together to give Jackson homeless community a second chance

A homeless with his little pet, bottom right, in front a store to rent for food, begs for alms while pedestrian walking past wearing face mask protection against the coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

By Tony Garcia

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — On the outside, America’s Best in Jackson looks like any other hotel, you have to go inside to see what makes it special.

Laura Stephens’ goal was simple — help. So she brought money folded into a cross to America’s Best Hotel, hoping to make a difference.

“It began with no real expectation but to help a couple people but it got really big really quick,” said Stephens, co-founder of Housing Stability Solutions.

Stephens and America’s Best soon received separate anonymous donations of $15,000 from people who just want to be known as ‘God’s Love’.

“Our goal is to offer warmth and an ability to connect to resources for those who are experiencing homelessness,” Stephens said. “Our mission is also to connect with families and let them know that they are loved and there are people in this community who have not forgotten about them.”

As many as 72 of the 95 rooms have been occupied through ‘God’s Love’ at one time. Those who live there have been given a place to stay, food and clothing, all from community donations.

But this program is about much more than just shelter. It’s about providing a chance.

“I was struggling with mental illness,” said Yvonne Heard, a client at God’s Love. “I had struggled with addiction and just by me being stable it changed my whole life completely.”

The program is intended for people exactly like Yvonne; someone who has a job, is dedicated to turning her life around and just needed a break. It’s a good reminder for anybody who wants to be a part of the program — it’s not just a free ride.

“The expectation of our program is you are utilizing this opportunity God has given you to improve your life,” Stephens said. “You have the ability to connect with so many resources, have a break and move forward.”

Anybody who wants to help can donate money, food, clothing or gift cards to America’s Best Hotel or can send money via cash app to $KGilbert0211.