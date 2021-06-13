House a ‘total loss’ in Lansing fire

First responders handle a fire in the 900 block of Johnson Ave in Lansing, Mich. shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Asha Patel)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A house in Lansing is a total loss after being burned by a fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Lansing Fire Department crews were originally called to the scene of the structure fire in the 900 block of Johnson street in Lansing around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When 6 News arrived there were three Lansing Fire units on scene with more than one dozen first responders handling the blaze. Officials tell 6 News that while information is still limited, they do feel the house is a total loss but that nobody was hurt as the house was empty.

Neighbors say it is unclear at this time if anybody lives in the home.

Officials are continuing to investigate how the fire was started. This is a developing story, so stay with 6 News on air, online and on our 6 News app for updates.