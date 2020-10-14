House approves bill on government transparency

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – In a late-night session at the capitol, state representatives overwhelmingly approved a new bill to improve government transparency between the state government and the public, in addition to holding government officials guilty of misconduct accountable.

The bill was introduced by State Representatives Annette Glen, and is now being called the “Glenn Plan”.

Under this plan, certain appointed officials would also establish procedures for receiving and processing complaints. These appointed officials would also establish procedures for receiving and processing complaints, conducting investigations, holding hearings, and reporting findings of investigations.

The Glenn Plan passed in the house with a vote of 99-2 and is now moving to the senate for further consideration.