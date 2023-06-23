On average,14 road workers are killed every year in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State House on June 22 approved a package of bills that would put speed-detection camera systems in construction zones.

House bills 4132 and 4133, introduced by Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden) and Rep. Will Snyder (D-Muskegon), would then enable police to issue speeding tickets for such zones without having pulled over or apprehended the person.

The proposed legislation includes specific rules and fines for drivers who exceed the speed limit in a work zone by 10 mph or more.

“‘Automated speed enforcement system’ means an electronic traffic sensor system that…automatically detects a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit by using a scanning lidar system [and] produces a recorded image of the vehicle,” says House Bill 4132, as passed by the House.

Recorded images of speeding vehicles would be required to show each vehicle’s license plate clearly, as well as the location where the picture was taken, and the date and time.

Proponents of the bills have said such measures would provide much needed protection for construction workers.

“Our union views all of these occurrences as unacceptable and every member of our union should have the confidence that when they go to work in the morning, they will be able to return safely to home at night to their families,” said Jonathan Byrd with the Michigan Laborers’ District Council in an earlier statement.

Byrd said that Michigan’s average number of work zone deaths is 14 per year, but that number is increasing.

The legislation has yet to pass the state Senate and to be signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.