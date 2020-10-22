House candidates taking part in “We Are The Change” forum today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later today, a public forum is being held titled “We Are The Change” that’ll feature eight young people asking candidates for Michigan’s House of Representatives, questions ahead of the upcoming November 3rd election.

The panelists are between 16 to 24 years old and all have a range of experiences with disabilities and the justice system who are now working through post-secondary education and career training.

Six news reporter Brittany Flowers will serve as the moderator of today’s event that’s scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Facebook live.