House catches fire in Bath Township

BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out in Bath Township early Saturday morning.

The Bath Fire Department responded to the call of a fire in the 7000 block of Clark Rd. shortly after 1 a.m. According to the department’s Facebook page, it happened in an unoccupied home and nobody was injured.

When 6 News arrived on scene, the road was completely blocked off and fire officials were not available to speak as it was an active scene.

This is a developing story — stay with 6 News on air, online and on the 6 News App for updates.