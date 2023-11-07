Two Dems looking to be mayor in their home towns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The fragile two-person majority held by House Democrats is on the line Tuesday night.

Right now, Democrats hold 56 seats and Republicans hold 54. State Rep. Lori Stone, a Warren Democrat, is running to be mayor of Warren, and Democrat Kevin Coleman wants to be the chief executive in Westland.

If both win their mayoral races, the GOP and the Dems will have equal numbers in the State House, resulting in a stalemate. If one wins the mayor’s office and the other loses, Dems will maintain a one seat majority and control of the House.

That means the future of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda lies in the hands of votes in Warren and Westland.

Even if there is a temporary power sharing arrangement, early in 2024 a special election will be called to fill any vacancies this election may create. Assuming both Dems win in the mayor races, that means Dems will have to win both special elections to take control of the House again.

But in the meantime, a 54-54 split in the State House is a game that Dems and the Governor may not have an interest in playing.