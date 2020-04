In this March 27, 2020, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks to her office after signing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure projects to create jobs and help the collapsing economy rebuild from the coronavirus’ stunning blows. Pelosi says that seems about right. Sounds like the prelude to a bipartisan deal. Except that when it comes to trying to upgrade the country’s road, rail, water and broadband systems, Washington frequently veers off the tracks — usually over the bill’s contents and how to pay for it. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this afternoon House Democrats will create a new-Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, according to Nexstar Reporter Joe Khalil.

Among its responsibilities will be review/oversight of the Administration’s response to Coronavirus. She says it’ll be led by Rep. Jim Clyburn, and will have subpoena power.