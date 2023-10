LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire crews were able to contain a house fire in Mason on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of flames coming out of a house on Tuttle Road in Mason were made to the Mason Fire Department.

Officials said the owners were not home at the time of the fire, and the dogs were able to escape unharmed.