LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Lansing Fire Department and Police were dispatched this morning around 6 a.m. on a report of a house fire.

The fire occurred near Rivershell Lane resulting in damage to the front door, porch, and the roof.

6 News Reporter Asha Patel spoke to owners of the home and they do not know how the fire started.

The fire was out by 6:30 a.m. and no injures were reported at the time.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information.