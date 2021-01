GUILDHALL, Vt. (WLNS) – A home for sale in Vermont is getting attention due to an unusual feature — jail cells.

The home served as the jailer’s residence before it ceased operations as the Essex County Jail in 1969.

The jail – which is attached to the north wall of the home – includes seven cells with barred windows.

It is currently listed for $149,000 along with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.