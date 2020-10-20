House GOP members to unveil new Covid-19 plan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In a recent announcement from GOP members at the state capitol. Republican house representatives are planning on unveiling a new Covid-19 plan they want in place moving forward.

According to a press release, State Reps. Ben Frederick (Owosso), Sarah Lightner (Springport), Julie Calley (Portland), Graham Filler (DeWitt), Greg VanWoerkom (Norton Shores), and community health experts will be the ones to release details on the plan.

Currently, it’s expected that State Representatives will make the announcement at 10:30 AM, October 20th. When they make that announcement 6 New will keep you updated on-air, online, and online, and on our 6 News app.