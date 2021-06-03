House Oversight Committee to examine nursing home Covid-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Happening later today, members of the House Oversight Committee will meet and discuss the topic of deaths of nursing home residents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More specifically, they will discuss whether or not the state undercounted deaths within residential care facilities.

It’s expected Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel will be at the meeting today.

The committee will also hear testimony on legislation prohibiting disciplinary action against a state employee for communicating with a member of the legislature.

Currently michigan.gov list 5,663 deaths related to residential care facility’s.

The meeting begins at 10:45 AM, as we learn more, 6 News will keep you updated.