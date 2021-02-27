House passes Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 relief package

(WLNS) — The House of Representatives voted earlier this morning to approve President Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package.

The final vote was 219–212 in favor, with two democrats voting against it. The package did not receive bipartisan support as no republicans voted in favor of it.

“It’s a great day for us to take a vote to reduce the spread of this virus…put vaccinations in the arms of the American people, money into the pockets, children into the schools, workers back into their jobs, so that we can go forward,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prior to the vote. “I salute President Biden for his American Rescue Plan.”

A few of the highlights of the package include direct aid to small businesses and $1,400 stimulus checks to American’s making less than $75,000 per year.

It would also extend unemployment benefits through August (right now it ends in mid-March) and would boost the amount to $400 per week and designate $350 billion to local and state governments who have lost money due to COVID social distancing measures.

It is now expected to go to the Senate, however the senate is expected to remove some of the legislation that’s included in the bill — namely raising minimum wage. If that does happen, the bill would have to go back to the House for another vote before it could make its way to Biden’s desk.