House passes Slotkin-backed bill to overhaul national PPE supplies stockpile

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Rep. David McKinley (R-WV,) Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) that aims to overhaul and improve the United States’ stockpile of emergency supplies (SNS), specifically personal protective equipment (PPE).

The legislation, if passed into law would:

Improve maintenance and transparency of stockpiled supplies.

Boost manufacturing of necessary supplies such as personal protective equipment.

Provide federal resources to states to expand their own stockpile.

Improve transparency by requiring a report to Congress on all requests for stockpile supplies during the pandemic.

“In the spring of 2020 as cases of COVID-19 surged across the country, our frontline medical workers were sent into combat against a deadly virus without the armor they needed to protect themselves,” said Slotkin in a press release. “When Michigan and other states called on the SNS for urgently needed masks, gloves and other protective gear, what we got was nowhere close to what we needed. We can never again let our country be dependent on foreign suppliers like China for the equipment we need when crises like this pandemic strike. This bipartisan package of bills addresses the painful lessons of the past year and a half: it will boost domestic production of critical medical supplies; reduce our dependence on foreign manufacturers; give our frontline workers the protection they need for future crises; and improve maintenance and oversight of our stockpile.”