House passes Walberg, Slotkin-backed cybersecurity bills

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – The US House of Representatives passed HR 4067 on Wednesday, which aims to strengthen the US’ cybersecurity.

The Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council Act, introduced by Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Tim Walberg (R-MI), and Kurt Schrader (D-OR), would codify into law an FCC advisory council that makes recommendations on how to secure America’s communications systems.

“As the world becomes increasingly digital and our communications systems advance towards open-source software platforms, cyberattacks and threats are only going to increase,” said Walberg. “We have to be prepared as a nation to meet these evolving challenges, and bringing the best minds to the table helps us do that. I am grateful for our legislation’s strong bipartisan support today in the House, and I look forward to it seeing it pass the Senate and get signed into law.”