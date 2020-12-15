House session scheduled and state capitol set to reopen

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We expect the Capitol Building to re-open, after threats of violence closed it down yesterday, except for the state’s presidential electors who confirmed Joe Biden won the state of Michigan.

A Michigan house session is scheduled for this afternoon at the Capitol Building at 1:30 p.m.

A number of things are on the agenda with more than 30 bills, messages or updates included.

Lawmakers worked remotely yesterday, and voting sessions were canceled recently due to COVID-19 concerns.