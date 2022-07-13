WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – The U.S. House is preparing to vote on a bill designed to help veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country.

The smoke from military burn pits can be toxic and cause negative health effects down the road, including cancer.

The Honoring Our Pact Act would get rid of the requirement for veterans to prove with documentation that they served near a burn pit in order to get benefits.

It would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct full medical exams of vets to determine any possible connections between medical ailments and burn pit exposure.

Representative Elissa Slotkin sponsored the bill and says it will cut red tape so our veterans won’t have to wait for help.

“When a veteran presents him or herself at the doors and says I’m only 35 and I’m having all these problems, they’re not going to blink, they’re going to go ahead and get him into test, presume that they had it from a burn pit, and move forward with their care,” Slotkin said.

The bill has already cleared the U.S. Senate.

If it passes the house it will go to the president’s desk for final approval.