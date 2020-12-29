House votes to override defense bill veto

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)- The house interrupted its holiday break to return to Washington and vote on overriding the President’s veto of the defense bill. It sets defense policy, and includes pay raises for U.S. troops, equipment modernizations, and more.

The NDAA passed both houses of congress with enough votes to override a veto, if Republican lawmakers decide to break with President Trump.

The President said he vetoed the bill over a directive to rename military bases named for confederate generals, and because the bill did not contain a provision to crack down on social media companies.

The Republican majority senate plans its override vote on the $740 billion dollar bill later this week.