LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Housing advocates will rally at the capitol on Tuesday to push for legislation to remove barriers currently in place, that keep some Michiganders from securing a place to live.

It is called the MI Fair Chance Access to Housing Act. If passed it would limit the use of criminal background checks when someone applies to rent a place to live.

According to officials, it would make sure that Michiganders with arrest and conviction histories still have a fair chance to secure housing.

Currently, the bill is in the housing subcommittee, and rallygoers said the time is now to get it moving forward.