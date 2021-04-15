Housing coalition to unveil new plan to fight homelessness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this afternoon, Housing Michigan – a coalition of more than 20 statewide organizations, including the Home Builders Association of Michigan – is set to unveil their legislative agenda to help solve the current housing crisis.

The organization is hoping to create and expand resources for local governments in order to support the development or rehabilitation of the housing supply for Michiganders.

These include making more housing affordable by increasing local control and flexibility and looking into workforce housing.

Today’s announcement is expected to begin at 2 p.m. on the steps of the state capitol.