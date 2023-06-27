LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you step outside in Lansing right now, you’ll probably see a lot of smoke in the air from the Canadian wildfires.

In Detroit, the city stands at number four in the world for the worst air quality, and Grand Rapids is seeing its worst air quality in decades.

“You can definitely smell the difference in the air, I think that this is new territory for a lot of us Michiganders,” said Rachel Spellmen.

It was pretty hard to see clearly, but people in Lansing did not let it stop them from enjoying a day at the playground.

“It’s quite foggy here. The kids wondered if a tornado or something was going on or a bad thunderstorm,” she said.

“It’s not fog, it’s smoke,” said Eagle Air Quality Division employee Jim Haywood.

The Michigan Air Quality Division issued an air quality alert for the entire state due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The air quality scale is 0 to 500.

The Lansing area is about 200, which is unhealthy for everyone, especially sensitive groups like children, older adults and people with lung disease.

Spellman, a mom of three, says she had no idea.

“I think it’s okay, but if I was further up north, and if this was thicker, I don’t know if I would be out,” she said.

Officials at the Air Quality Division say the smoke from those wildfires in Canada is spreading because of wind shifts coming down from the north.

“Smoke, if it gets into your lungs, the very fine part of it, it can be an irritant, and it can cause shortness of breath,” said Haywood.

Ingham County’s Health Officer recommends staying inside or wearing a mask if you go out.

“You wanna reduce that strenuous activity, exercise, hard work. Because when you do that, you’re gonna be breathing harder. Inhaling materials that we shouldn’t be inhaling. Dust, suet, dirt at baseline that can cause lung disease, that can exacerbate cardiovascular heart disease,” said Health Officer Nike Shoyinka.

But parents say they don’t mind the outdoors for now.

“We might keep it shorter today than we normally would for sure, but we’re gonna take that minor risk for now,” said parent Nola Warner.