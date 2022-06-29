LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every tornado is unique in its intensity, size and shape- but the National Weather Service reports that there are five different types of tornadoes that you can encounter.

The rope tornado is the smallest kind of tornado and has curvy shape in their final minutes. Most tornadoes start or end in this ropelike form, but the ones that only last for a few minutes maintain this appearance for their entire lifespan.

These tornadoes get more intense as they narrow and tighten.

A cone tornado is what many would typically picture when someone says the word “tornado.”

Cone tornadoes are wider at the base compared to a rope tornado, but they get wider as they meet the base of the thunderstorm.

Since these storms have a wider footprint on the ground, they have the ability to leave a larger and more devastating path of destruction.

Wedge tornadic storms are more devastating than a cone tornado. The term “wedge” refers to a tornado that is as wide as it is on the ground as it is tall.

True wedge tornadoes are rare, but when they do occur, they often have a ranking of an EF4 or EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, making it one of the most violent types or tornadoes.

A multi-vortex system is exactly what it sounds like when there are two or more condensation funnels or debris clouds that are present at the same time. These vortexes either rotate around a common center or can rotate around one another.

The fifth type of tornado is known as a waterspouts.

Despite the name of these systems, waterspouts are not filled with water, but rather a column of wind that rotates over a body of water.

There are two different types of waterspouts. Tornadic waterspouts are associated with severe thunderstorms, rough waters, larger hail and lightning.

Fair weather waterspouts are not associated with thunderstorms, as they form on the surface of the water and don’t move around very much.

Regardless of the type of tornado, every tornadic system should be taken seriously.