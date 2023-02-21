EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the recent and tragic mass shooting at MSU, many are calling on lawmakers to pass new gun laws with the goal of making our community safer.

But the Second Amendment guarantees protections for individuals to have guns.

Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm explains how the courts determine if gun laws violate the constitution.

“The Second Amendment right to possess and bear arms is not an absolute right,” said Waldman. “The government has the right to put reasonable restrictions on that.”

“Courts, when looking at government laws that restrict the right for individuals to have and possess firearms, have said [the courts] balance the government’s interest in enhancing a safer environment or creating a safer environment for its citizens,” said Waldman.

