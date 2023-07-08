LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Federal Trade Commission reports that each year, on average, 6,000 people are scammed while trying to hire someone for home repairs.

Megan Dowell is a contractor who hosts classes to teach people about these scams. As the owner of Do-Well Remodel, she is one of the youngest licensed female builders in the whole state.

She says, while working, she noticed many people being scammed by contractors–even falling victim herself.

“It’s called a scab worker, where people hire subcontractors and then just don’t pay us. So that was one of our own experiences, where we were supposed to be paid $3,000 and just never got paid.”

After being scammed herself, Dowell created Knowing Your Home. It’s a series of classes that teaches anyone the basics of home maintenance, and how to avoid being scammed.

Her best advice–do your research!

“Go on their Facebook page and Google pages, all their social media. Find their reviews and see what people are saying about them. Go through Michigan.gov, find find their registered business, find their license number and just verify who is coming into your home,” Dowell said.

When it comes down to payments–Dowell says never to pay the full amount up-front.

“Typically, we require half-down, especially if we are purchasing the materials–mostly because if you decide to not pay us, we don’t want to be out your materials,” she said.

So, what should you do if you fall victim to a scam?

“File a complaint on their license through the [state of Michigan], file a police report just so you have it documented, then you can actually go through the process–do small claims court,” Dowell said.

Knowing Your Home will have a class next Friday at the TinkrLAB in East Lansing.