LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It can be a bit confusing for some people when we talk about the Michigan court system because there are a handful of courts and dozens and dozens of judges who focus on different aspects of the law.

That’s why attorney Bryan Waldman breaks it down in this week’s Legal Edge.

“The Michigan court system is easiest to think about in terms of, of kind of a pyramid. And at the bottom of the pyramid, you have what are called the trial courts. There are three types of trial courts in Michigan. There’s the probate court that hears things like wills, estates, guardianships, and conservatorships,” said Waldman.

“There’s the district court, which is the courts that most people are gonna interact with throughout their lives. They hear cases involving traffic citations, what’s called civil infractions, misdemeanor crimes, civil disputes involving up to $25,000, landlord-tenant issues, things like that, of that nature. And then the third trial court is the circuit court, which hears civil disputes of over $25,000 and criminal cases involving felonies,” Waldman explains.

You can watch his full breakdown in the video player above.