JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – As winter fully embraces the community, children and adults alike often eagerly await news if the following day will bring a snow day or require trudging to the school in the cold and snow.

The decision, Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal says, is not as simple as “the snowing is falling, let’s call off classes.”

“It’s hard, and there is no real right answer,” he says. “We try to err on the side of caution as much as possible.”

He made the decision on Monday and Tuesday – but not because of snow but rather the arctic temperatures.

“As we get close to minus twenty, that’s when you’ll see us make the decision to cancel classes for the day,” he tells 6 News.

During his 14 years as a superintendent, Beal says he has learned to “play it safe” when canceling classes. In consultation with other school districts in Jackson County, there are some rules in place on determining when weather conditions require canceling classes.

“We’ve all come to a common standard of minus 20 degrees, and that’s any combination of wind chill and so on,” results in closures, he says.

But winter weather doesn’t just include freezing temperatures. It means snow and ice as well. Determining when to close based on snowfall, he says, is an entirely different process. This one involves district wide collaboration, he says.

“A fleet of building and grounds crews, on a snowy day who would be out checking roads for me,” he says. “They’re looking for intersections. They’re looking for back roads, looking for our side streets, that kind of thing.”

Beal’s rules, however, may not match those in other districts or counties. While JPS shut down Tuesday, Lansing Public Schools remained open. Part of the consideration large districts like Lansing take into account when making a snow day call are the 20,000 meals students would not otherwise get.

JPS and many Jackson County schools have already announced they’ll be closed Wednesday.