How increasing technology use is affecting Americans

This week on “Tech Tuesday,” we’re taking a look at how the increase of using technology is affecting Americans across the country.

Melissa Brennan spoke to an expert and is here for you now with more.

You might already be feeling it — the continous flow of notifications across multiple different platforms as virtual meetings are slowly becoming the norm.

And some experts are saying it’s taking a toll on Americans’ overall well being.

Melissa spoke with Google trends Expert, Molley Vandenberg and she said it’s all about planning to use your devices with specific reasoning.

“Yes the idea of using your technology in terms of to limit your use of technology ….and the time your spending is intentional,” Vandenberg said.

She said that the first thing you should do is really monitor yourself.

Figure out which tools, apps and websites you use during work and which ones you use during downtime.

This can help you create screen limits so you don’t end up scrolling endlesly.

Also, she said the age-old getting better sleep can really help your overall well being.

Most smart phones have apps to improve your sleep and make it easier to wake up.

Along with sleep tracking, you can find apps to help you monitor your heart rate, which can help you in terms of staying active and in terms of relaxing.

For more of how to focus on your own well being, and use your own smart devices to help you, we’ve put some of these resources for you under the seen on 6 section of our website, WLNS.com.