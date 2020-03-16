How local gyms are handling the COVID-19 outbreak

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)– Concerns over growing cases of the coronavirus have closed down businesses, restaurants and even some gyms.

6 News visited Endeavor Fitness in Howell to see how employees and members are handling the outbreak.

“My first thoughts were how can I maybe prevent something or decrease the chance of something happening here,” said owner of Endeavor Fitness, Matthew Jermov.

Jermov has owned the gym for 10 years and says keeping his gym clean is one of his top priorities.

There are multiple stations with disinfectant wipes on hand for members to wipe down their workout machines.

“When you reduce the amount of barriers, or steps it takes to clean, or to do certain things in a gym, you can kind of get your members to join in on the process,” said Jermov.

He added that people are now using them more than ever.

“I ordered triple the amount that I usually order… just in case,” said Jermov.

Members say they are using them more and want people to keep their gym as clean as possible.

“Normally I would just wipe stuff down after I got done but now I kind of wipe down stuff before I use it, after I use it, and if I see somebody that didn’t wipe their stuff down, I’ll go over and wipe it down after them,” said Endeavor Fitness member, Byron Butler.

Some members are taking other precautions too.

“There’s a lot less hand shaking there’s a lot less fist bumping, we’re just taking some precautions to keep that social distancing, that the central for disease control asked us to do,” said Endeavor Fitness member, Karen Schmidt.

Jermov says he will stay open as long as he can, and members have thanked him for keeping the doors open.

“This is a stressful time, and to some people they come here to get rid of that stress,” said Jermov.

While some gyms are closing their doors in hopes to avoid spreading the virus, the gym may actually be helpful right now.

“For a lot of us here, coming to the gym is about that mental release as well,” said Schmidt.

“While on one hands there’s a chance of something spreading, but also it’s one of the better ways to help keep yourself strong,” said Jermov.