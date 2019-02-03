How long will anthem be? How many Pres. Trump tweets?
ATLANTA (AP) - Is Gladys Knight going to hit some long notes today? If so, there could be money to be made.
The over-under for Knight’s rendition of the national anthem is set at 110 seconds by Bovada — one of many side-action wagers available for today’s Super Bowl, the most heavily bet event of the year.
The color of the first bag of Doritos featured during a Super Bowl commercial? The favorite is red at 3-2.
If you believe President Trump’s tweet count will be higher than the number of Tom Brady touchdown passes, then you can wager $140 to win $100.
Oh, also: New England is a 2 1/2-point pick to beat Los Angeles.
The NFL has announced plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s retractable roof to be open for the pregame show, including a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds, and then closed for the game.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the plan is to have the roof closed for the teams’ pregame warmups on the field. The retractable roof then will open for the pregame ceremony.
McCarthy says the plan could be affected by a change in weather.
The Thunderbirds practiced the flyover with the roof open on Saturday night as close as possible to the planned time for Sunday’s pregame show.
There was scattered rain in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The forecast called temperatures in the 50s for the start of the game at 6:30 p.m.
Previous
How to legally stream The Big Game
Next
Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire
Our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with the governor and a long-time critic of the...Read More »
-
Skubick: Consumers Energy critic questions utility's emergency back-up plan
Some critics are contending that Consumers Energy should have had a backup plan.Read More »
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs orders to help protect the state's natural resources
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two exeutive orders and a directive today to help protect Michigan's...Read More »