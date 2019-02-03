How long will anthem be? How many Pres. Trump tweets?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Frank Egdmann, of Kiel, Germany, takes a photo of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) - Is Gladys Knight going to hit some long notes today? If so, there could be money to be made.

The over-under for Knight’s rendition of the national anthem is set at 110 seconds by Bovada — one of many side-action wagers available for today’s Super Bowl, the most heavily bet event of the year.

The color of the first bag of Doritos featured during a Super Bowl commercial? The favorite is red at 3-2.

If you believe President Trump’s tweet count will be higher than the number of Tom Brady touchdown passes, then you can wager $140 to win $100.

Oh, also: New England is a 2 1/2-point pick to beat Los Angeles.

The NFL has announced plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s retractable roof to be open for the pregame show, including a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds, and then closed for the game.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the plan is to have the roof closed for the teams’ pregame warmups on the field. The retractable roof then will open for the pregame ceremony.

McCarthy says the plan could be affected by a change in weather.

The Thunderbirds practiced the flyover with the roof open on Saturday night as close as possible to the planned time for Sunday’s pregame show.

There was scattered rain in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The forecast called temperatures in the 50s for the start of the game at 6:30 p.m.