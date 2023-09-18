LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 2024 edition of Best National University Rankings from U.S. News & World Report is out, and Michigan’s top two public universities made it into the top 100.

National universities

Michigan State University’s ranking among national universities advanced by 17 places, to achieve its highest overall rank to date at a tie for number 60 among national universities.

In addition, MSU is tied for Number 28 among public universities, and the university’s supply chain management program is ranked Number 1 in the country for the 13th year.

“Reaching 13 years as the Number 1 undergraduate program in supply chain management is an honor and something that we`re extremely proud of,” said Judith Whipple, interim dean of MSU’s Broad College of Business.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the following MSU undergraduate programs in the top 25:

No. 1: Supply chain management

No. 3: Production/operations

No. 10: Management

No. 17: Accounting

No. 21: Undergraduate business

No. 8: Education abroad (No. 1 among public 4-year institutions)

No. 8: Service learning (No. 1 among public institutions)

Rankings were also high in Ann Arbor. The University of Michigan–Ann Arbor ranked Number 21 overall in national universities, and achieved a ranking of Number 3 in the nation for public universities–third only to the University of California, Berkeley and UCLA.

U of M also achieved the following rankings in the 2024 report:

No. 3: Psychology programs

No. 4: Business programs

No. 5: Best undergraduate engineering programs

No. 7: Nursing

No. 15: Economics

No. 16: Best Undergraduate Teaching

No. 20: Study Abroad

Other Michigan universities came in lower on the list:

No. 151 (tie) – Michigan Technological University in Houghton

No. 260 – Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant

No. 304 – Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo

No. 376 – Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti

No. 390 – University of Michigan-Flint

Liberal arts colleges