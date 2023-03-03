If you need your faith in humanity restored, a pharmacy in Geraldine, Alabama has just the medicine.

This story of kindness began 10 years ago, when a man walked in and asked to speak with pharmacist Brooke Walker.

“I assumed he needed counseled on a medication. And that’s when he said, ‘Do you ever have anybody that can’t pay for their medicine?'” Walker said.

Walker told him she frequently had patients that couldn’t pay.

“And he said, ‘Next time that happens, I want you to use this,’” Walker said.

The man handed Walker $100, the first of many $100 bills he would donate, anonymously, to help those in Geraldine who can’t afford their prescriptions.

It has helped many people, including Bree Schlageter.

“To be honest, I was desperate. I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ I was defeated,” Schlageter said. “And [the pharmacist] said, ‘It’s taken care of.’ And I said, ‘How?'”

No one in Geraldine knew how. No one knew who. Until a few weeks ago, when the donor died, and the story came out.

His name was Hody Childress, an Air Force veteran and farmer. His children Doug and Tania weren’t surprised to learn of his secret generosity.

“He was not a wealthy man, but he was probably the richest man on earth with his heart,” Doug said.

“He would say he’s building up his riches for eternity – not for here,” Tania added.

The high cost of prescription drugs is a problem that extends well beyond rural Alabama. And a humble farmer can only do so much to fix it. But as is often the case with kindness, sometimes a small deed can start a monumental movement.

Proof of that shows up every day in the pharmacy mailbox, where folks continue to donate.