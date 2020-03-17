How parents can talk to their kids about the corona virus

Since schools are closed for the next few weeks parents are scrambling to keep their kids busy during this crisis.

Experts say it is also important to discuss the psychological impact this is having on children because a lot of them do not have a full understanding of what is happening right now.

Many kids are excited to just be out of school, but how can parents explain to them why they will not be in school for the next few weeks.

Therapists Sarah Tomakich says parents should act like a flight attendant to their children, “One of the ways we can help our children is often like if you imagine begin on a airplane and when everything gets rocky who do we look to, the flight attendants right?”

She says “If the flight attendants are calm they have activity for us they have a way to direct our energy so we can stay calm so in essence the parents can almost be like the flight attendants of the family.”