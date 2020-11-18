How the state determined what would close during the 3-week pause

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– For some industries the state’s new epidemic order came as a surprise, but a local health official said the efforts are targeted at locations where transmission has been higher.

During a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said orders issued under the public health code must be driven by data.

“The epidemic orders under the authority of the public health order are never going to be as broad as the executive orders were. The code is very specific and requires very specific definitions and very specific demonstration of certain things in order to justify those restrictions… which clearly with the amount of Covid that’s going on right now, the data supports that,” Vail said.

She added that the state’s latest three-week long epidemic order is more targeted at the industries that have shown to be more problematic over time.

“It left open the things that we’re just not seeing places where there are problems. It left open gyms, it left open salons. We haven’t seen outbreaks or cases associated with those places,” Vail said.

So, what about education? Why were high schools and universities forced to go virtual, while Kindergarten through 8th graders could remain in-person?

“Again, there are reasons for that,” said Vail. “The context of the way things work in high schools in passing time and changing classes and all of that creates a lot of mixing rather than you know, the younger groups which tend to be a little bit more almost like in their own pod, so those are easier to control.”

She added that athletics have been a “huge problem”.

“We’ve seen more cases associated with athletic related activities in high schools and junior high schools than we have really in classroom settings and so that’s been something I’ve been struggling with in terms of watching athletics continue while we have schools going virtual and watching cases come up on a routine bases related to athletics, so seeing athletics get pretty much shut down I believe was a good thing.”

As for whether or not the order will actually expire on Dec. 8 — Vail said that all depends.

“I think that there will be close watching of what’s going on and during this three weeks if things aren’t at least flattening, or starting to not be such a steep upward curve– if we can at least see that curve start to come down so it’s not so steep, then we can see that we’re making some progress,” Vail said.

And if not?

“You might see maybe a revision of the order maybe that would add other things, I don’t know and certainly in the three weeks if we aren’t seeing that line at least start to not be so steep, we might be seeing the state health consider extending that order. We certainly hope not.”