DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Since Michigan has an international border with Canada, a lot of counterfeit products flow right through our state.

“Detroit border crossing handles more than $206 billion in cross-border commodities annually with more 13,000 trucks and 25,000 automobiles driving through every day,” said Matthew Albence, Principal for Grindstone Strategic Consulting.

With that much traffic, counterfeit products are bound to make it through, leaving it up to the consumer to watch out for these goods.

A tip from one professor says just do your research.

“Slow down is the best thing I can say. Like we are very much in a fast pace society, including with shopping and getting discounts. Slow down for a second look at where there based, look at the address, look at the reviews, said Kari Kammel, Director of A-CAPP Center at Michigan State.

It’s not just consumer products.

An industry close to home that also feels the effects of fake goods: The automotive industry. As the Department of homeland security says the car-makers alone lose $ 3 billion a year from fake parts.

While it may hurt a little when you find out that shirt you have been waiting on for weeks is fake…Experts say counterfeits pose an even bigger issue.

“A lot of times these are forced labor. There is labor trafficking in these organizations that are manufacturing these products, people working and living in inhumane conditions as they’re being forced to produce these goods,” said Albence.

If you have fallen victim to one of these scams, sadly there is often no way to get your money back. But here’s what you can do. Get in contact with the brand and let them know of the fakes so you can prevent others from falling victim.