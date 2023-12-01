SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS NEWS) — Whether it’s on your phone or computer, scammers are developing new ways to separate you from your money.

“Consumer scams, in particular, are just terrible during the holidays, or any of, like, the Amazon Prime sale time periods,” said Celia Surridge of the Better Business Bureau.

Some of the top holiday scams are social media scams, missed package scams, fake gift cards and fake websites. Now, there’s a new kind of scam using Artificial Intelligence.

“It is possible, with programs these days, for people to utilize audio or video effects to make someone sound like a loved one,” said Surridge.

Using AI, scammers now have the ability to clone someone’s voice, pretending to be a family member in trouble, and asking for you to send money through the phone. The trend is now catching the attention of lawmakers.

“Just over the last two years, we’ve seen fraud more than double across the country,” said U.S. Rep. Josh Harder (D- Calif. 9th Dist.).

New data from the Federal Trade Commission shows that consumers last nearly $9 billion in 2022 to fraud. That’s a 30% increase from the previous year. And AI scams are expected to contribute to a rise in scamming this year.

“Technology is advancing quickly, and we need to make sure our laws and our law enforcement can keep pace,” said Harder.

Rep. Harder has introduced the Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act, aiming to hold tech companies responsible. In the mean time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a few tips to safeguard your money: