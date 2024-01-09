As Lions fans get ready to start one of the most exciting playoff runs in recent memory, officials from the Attorney General’s Office are issuing a warning about ticket scams and reminding buyers to do their research before getting caught up in all the excitement.

Tickets for some of the potential games in the lineup, including a possible NFC Championship game at Ford Field are starting at $1000, and selling for more than $11,000 on some online retailers.

Officials recommend that anyone looking to buy tickets for this Sunday’s game review the risks associated with online ticket purchases by reviewing the Department’s Online Ticket Purchasing consumer alert.

“Online ticket sales come with a certain amount of risk. It’s easy for scammers to create a phony screenshot of a ticket that doesn’t exist or has previously been sold,” said Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel.

Legal Experts say these scammers have several ways to trick ticket-buyers and ticket-sellers out of their money.

Money apps could expose you to “P2P Scams”

Money app scams, also called P2P scams, rely on apps like Apple Pay, Cash App, Circle Pay, Facebook Payments, Google Pay, PayPal, Square Cash, Pop Money, Zelle, and Venmo.

These scams may require an extra degree of caution. The Attorney General has provided the following tips and tricks to help out:

Scammers impersonating your bank may call to alert you about “suspicious activity” on your account and direct you to send money to yourself or “the bank’s address” to reverse a transaction or to verify the account is not frozen. Your bank will never tell you to send money to anyone, not even yourself.

Fraudsters claim to represent a fraud department or merchant and ask you to confirm information such as your bank account username and password, credit card or debit card data, or Social Security numbers. Do not share this information — scammers want to create a P2P account with your information, steal your identity, and gain access to your accounts.

Fraudsters send spoofed emails warning that an account is about to be suspended and that the account holder must enter their password on a spoofed webpage. Generally, payment app vendors will never ask you to enter your password unless you are on the login page.

If you are selling, watch out for the “Fake Check Scam”

People trying to sell tickets online may also fall victim to scammers using a fake check to steal your money. The Attorney General’s Office says the scam usually plays out like this:

A potential buyer makes an offer and sends a check (perhaps even a cashier’s check) for considerably more than the cost of the tickets and pretends it’s an error.

They ask the seller to deposit the check and refund them the difference.

But the check is a counterfeit, and the seller is scammed out of their money plus any other funds from the fake check, as well as bank fees. Banks do not assume that losse

Other tips to help protect yourself when buying online

The Attorney General has also provided some tips to protect yourself when buying tickets online.

Know your vendor – Make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a “spoof” website with a web address that is similar to the legitimate ticket seller’s address. Aside from potential licensing and trademark violations, “spoof” websites may offer consumers overpriced or counterfeit tickets and expose the consumer to identity theft.

Do your research – If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor, you can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller. Remember, however, that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller’s legitimacy; it simply means that we have not received any complaints concerning the vendor. As an additional resource, try researching the ticket seller on the Better Business Bureau’s national website.

Use credit – If you purchase tickets online, especially via an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App. Added protections with credit include the ability to dispute a charge if an event is canceled, or if you receive counterfeit tickets that a venue refuses to honor. Try to choose sellers with long histories of satisfied customers, and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.

Shop securely – If a website begins with “https,” the “s” indicates that the website is “secure.” Typically, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is a graphic of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.

If you have a complaint regarding tickets you purchased online, you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388, or by using their online complaint form.